Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT): A Technical Analysis

DRCT has 36-month beta value of 5.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRCT is 11.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRCT on September 24, 2025 was 392.01K shares.

DRCT stock’s latest price update

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.30% in relation to previous closing price of $0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) (“Direct Digital Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC (“Colossus SSP”) and Orange 142, LLC (“Orange 142”), has been granted a motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit by the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, subject to potential appeal. The lawsuit alleged false and misleading disclosures made by the Company in its public filings.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT’s stock has fallen by -22.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.17% and a quarterly drop of -39.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.05% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.21% for DRCT’s stock, with a -59.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRCT Trading at -29.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares sank -27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT fell by -22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4194. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw -85.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRCT starting from Walker Mark D, who sold 24,313 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Walker Mark D now owns 23,000 shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $9,482 using the latest closing price.

Walker Mark D, the Chairman and CEO of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, sold 22,369 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’25, which means that Walker Mark D is holding 0 shares at $9,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Direct Digital Holdings Inc stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -1.52%. Equity return is now at value -320.07%, with -26.39% for asset returns.

Based on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.