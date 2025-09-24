Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DB is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DB is 1.79B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DB on September 24, 2025 was 2.69M shares.

DB stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.44% in relation to its previous close of $36.43. However, the company has experienced a -0.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. kitco.com reported 2025-09-22 that Neils Christensen has a diploma in journalism from Lethbridge College and has more than a decade of reporting experience working for news organizations throughout Canada. His experiences include covering territorial and federal politics in Nunavut, Canada.

DB’s Market Performance

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.37% drop in the past month, and a 23.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 38.65% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.96. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw 113.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 9.19%, with 0.43% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.