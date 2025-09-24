Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s (DQ) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DQ stock has gone up by 2.97%, with a monthly gain of 17.41% and a quarterly surge of 95.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.16% for DQ’s stock, with a 48.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DQ is 66.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume for DQ on September 24, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

DQ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has surged by 12.74% when compared to previous closing price of $24.89, but the company has seen a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy,” the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo has provided an update on a lawsuit.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $31 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DQ, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

DQ Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.39. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw 72.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.06% for the present operating margin

-0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stands at -0.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -8.72%, with -5.88% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$179.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.