Cybin Inc (CYBN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.97% in relation to its previous close of $6.42. However, the company has experienced a 4.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (Cboe CA:CYBN) (”Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare through proprietary drug discovery platforms and innovative delivery systems, today highlights significant clinical and regulatory milestones and upcoming value-driving catalysts as the Company advances multiple programs towards potential commercialization. “We have established a leading position.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CYBN is 21.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYBN on September 24, 2025 was 501.12K shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN’s stock has seen a 4.89% increase for the week, with a -13.19% drop in the past month and a -23.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for Cybin Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.39% for CYBN’s stock, with a -20.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CYBN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CYBN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $35 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CYBN Trading at -10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Cybin Inc saw -31.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -53.55%, with -45.55% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$142.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.