Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for CUPR is 7.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUPR on September 24, 2025 was 2.47M shares.

CUPR stock’s latest price update

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: CUPR)’s stock price has dropped by -8.80% in relation to previous closing price of $1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (Nasdaq: CUPR) (“CUPR” or “the Company”), a biomedical and biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of products for the management of chronic wounds and infertility, as well as cosmeceuticals for the health and beauty sector, today announced that Dr. Ronald A. Sherman, a leading innovator in the use of medical maggots to treat chronic wounds, has agreed to join the Company as Medical and Scientific Director in September 2025.

CUPR’s Market Performance

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) has experienced a -21.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.87% rise in the past month, and a -80.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.84% for CUPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for CUPR’s stock, with a -76.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUPR Trading at -73.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.21% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for CUPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.05% for the present operating margin

-0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd stands at -32.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.38%.

Based on Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -44.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 618.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.