Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) has increased by 1.93% when compared to last closing price of $2.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marijuanastocks.com reported 2025-09-18 that The Canadian cannabis sector remains a focus for investors as September trading continues. Market leaders are working to expand operations while positioning for long-term growth. Meanwhile, the U.S. cannabis industry has surpassed $33 billion in annual sales, with forecasts expecting over $50 billion by 2030. These numbers highlight the global opportunity for Canadian companies with cross-border strategies. Recently, headlines reported new momentum in U.S. legalization talks. Lawmakers are debating the rescheduling of cannabis at the federal level, which could expand banking access and reduce tax burdens. This development has fueled optimism for both U.S. operators and Canadian firms with American interests. Consequently, investors are paying closer attention to valuations and growth potential this week.

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) Right Now?

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58x compared to its average ratio. CRON has 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRON is 197.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRON on September 24, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

The stock of Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has seen a 1.93% increase in the past week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month, and a 39.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for CRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for CRON’s stock, with a 29.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Cronos Group Inc saw 18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value 1.73%, with 1.63% for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$50.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 30.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.