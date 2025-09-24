Crocs Inc’s (CROX) Stock: A -5.92% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Crocs Inc (CROX) has gone down by -1.06% for the week, with a -9.72% drop in the past month and a -21.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for CROX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.92% for CROX’s stock, with a -22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CROX is 52.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on September 24, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

CROX stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.31%relation to previous closing price of $77.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-16 that Crocs (CROX) reached $78.99 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.82% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CROX, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on August 08th of the current year.

CROX Trading at -12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.07. In addition, Crocs Inc saw -43.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Healy Susan L., who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $76.56 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Healy Susan L. now owns 50,078 shares of Crocs Inc, valued at $153,120 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Crocs Inc, purchased 3,261 shares at $76.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 15,417 shares at $250,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 15.39%, with 5.16% for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crocs Inc (CROX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.