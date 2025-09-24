Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) Stock Sees a2.05% Increase

In the past week, CRTO stock has gone up by 0.10%, with a monthly decline of -5.66% and a quarterly plunge of -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Criteo S.A ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for CRTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) is 9.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRTO is 57.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On September 24, 2025, CRTO’s average trading volume was 409.90K shares.

CRTO stock’s latest price update

Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.05% compared to its previous closing price of $22.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that Advertisers can scale campaigns across Criteo’s premium retail media inventory via Google’s Search Ads 360 to fuel retailer demand and drive measurable growth NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today announced a new integration with Google for onsite retail media.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on October 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTO reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for CRTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2024.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRTO, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

CRTO Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.92. In addition, Criteo S.A ADR saw -46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Glickman Sarah JS, who sold 3,981 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Glickman Sarah JS now owns 357,209 shares of Criteo S.A ADR, valued at $95,783 using the latest closing price.

Damon Ryan, the Chief Legal Officer of Criteo S.A ADR, sold 3,393 shares at $24.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25 ’25, which means that Damon Ryan is holding 127,346 shares at $81,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A ADR stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 12.79%, with 6.37% for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 111.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $245.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.