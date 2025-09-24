Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.08x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLCO is 21.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of CLCO was 60.19K shares.

CLCO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) has increased by 19.31% when compared to last closing price of $7.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Company and EPS Ventures Ltd (“EPS” or the “Acquirer”) today announced they are in advanced discussions regarding a potential transaction under which EPS would acquire all of the outstanding shares of CoolCo that are not already held by EPS in exchange for $9.65 in cash per common share. The transaction would be implemented through a cash merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of EPS with and into CoolCo under the laws of Bermuda. Following completion of the merger, th.

CLCO’s Market Performance

CLCO’s stock has risen by 20.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.75% and a quarterly rise of 40.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Cool Company Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.07% for CLCO’s stock, with a 33.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLCO Trading at 23.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLCO rose by +21.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Cool Company Ltd saw -16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cool Company Ltd stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.35%, with 2.61% for asset returns.

Based on Cool Company Ltd (CLCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $223.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.