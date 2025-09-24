Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (YYAI) Stock Experiences -37.74% Monthly Change

In the past week, YYAI stock has gone up by 19.91%, with a monthly decline of -37.74% and a quarterly surge of 187.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 34.34% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.80% for YYAI’s stock, with a 85.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: YYAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for YYAI is also noteworthy at -0.08.

The public float for YYAI is 4.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.93% of that float. The average trading volume of YYAI on September 24, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

YYAI stock’s latest price update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: YYAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.62% in comparison to its previous close of $2.24, however, the company has experienced a 19.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Smyrna, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: YYAI) (“Connexa”) today announced that it has signed a service agreement with Inca Digital, a leading provider of digital asset intelligence and security solutions, to support the development of its previously announced joint venture with JuCoin Capital Pte Ltd (“JuCoin”).

YYAI Trading at -14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YYAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.95%, as shares sank -40.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YYAI rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc saw -58.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YYAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.75% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stands at 0.57%. The total capital return value is set at 0.41%. Equity return is now at value -4.97%, with -3.05% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (YYAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.