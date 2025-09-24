ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 50.33% in comparison to its previous close of $12.16, however, the company has experienced a 71.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) (the “Company”), a global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine, today announced that the ClearPoint Prism® Neuro Laser Therapy System (“ClearPoint Prism”) received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include 1.5T MRI guidance in addition to the previously cleared 3T MRI guidance. This expanded labeling could significantly increase ClearPoint Prism’s market opportunity within the United States, where 1.5T MRI systems account for approximately 60% of clinical use.1 As the Company considers future development within key markets, 1.5T systems represent over 70% of the global installed MRI base,2 well-positioning ClearPoint Prism for future growth as the company continues to expand internationally.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLPT is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLPT is 24.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% of that float. On September 24, 2025, CLPT’s average trading volume was 417.38K shares.

CLPT’s Market Performance

CLPT stock saw an increase of 71.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 74.10% and a quarterly increase of 55.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 62.33% for CLPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLPT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on July 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLPT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CLPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CLPT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CLPT Trading at 65.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +68.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPT rose by +67.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, ClearPoint Neuro Inc saw 47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLPT starting from Richards Timothy T., who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $13.28 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Richards Timothy T. now owns 77,381 shares of ClearPoint Neuro Inc, valued at $132,800 using the latest closing price.

BURNETT JOSEPH, the CEO and President of ClearPoint Neuro Inc, sold 21,247 shares at $13.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that BURNETT JOSEPH is holding 243,522 shares at $282,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearPoint Neuro Inc stands at -0.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -85.68%, with -38.50% for asset returns.

Based on ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -282.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.