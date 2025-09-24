China Natural Resources Inc’s (CHNR) Stock: A 6.65% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has gone down by -7.74% for the week, with a 22.93% rise in the past month and a 18.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.13% for CHNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for CHNR’s stock, with a 7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHNR is 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CHNR is 0.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHNR on September 24, 2025 was 57.65K shares.

CHNR stock’s latest price update

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR)’s stock price has plunge by -4.55%relation to previous closing price of $4.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-10 that HONG KONG, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR), a British Virgin Islands (“BVI”) company (the “Company”) today announced that it will implement the combination (the “Combination”) of issued and outstanding common shares, without par value, of the Company. The Company’s common shares will begin trading on a post-Combination basis at market open on June 13, 2025.

CHNR Trading at 18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNR fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, China Natural Resources Inc saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNR

The total capital return value is set at -0.09%.

Based on China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7195.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.