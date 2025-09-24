CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.75% in relation to its previous close of $85.64. However, the company has experienced a 2.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-16 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) is above average at 11.39x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CF is 160.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CF on September 24, 2025 was 2.65M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF’s stock has seen a 2.57% increase for the week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month and a -7.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for CF Industries Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for CF’s stock, with a 1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $82 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

CF Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.60. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Menzel Susan L, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $100.23 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Menzel Susan L now owns 87,923 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc, valued at $1,002,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 24.98%, with 9.46% for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.