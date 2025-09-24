Cerence Inc (CRNC) Stock Faces 8.03% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Cerence Inc (CRNC) has gone up by 2.34% for the week, with a 14.32% rise in the past month and a 27.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.82% for CRNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.89% for CRNC’s stock, with a 18.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRNC is 40.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRNC on September 24, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

CRNC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) has surged by 0.54% when compared to previous closing price of $11.95, but the company has seen a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced the filing of a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple Inc. in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11.50 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2025.

CRNC Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Cerence Inc saw 392.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Mentz Christian, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $12.74 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Mentz Christian now owns 138,747 shares of Cerence Inc, valued at $50,943 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -16.63%, with -3.93% for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$561.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -139.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cerence Inc (CRNC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.