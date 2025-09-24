Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87%relation to previous closing price of $67.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that CG’s revival under CEO Harvey Schwartz ends merger talks with Macquarie that could have created a $1T alternatives giant.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is 19.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CG is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CG is 258.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. On September 24, 2025, CG’s average trading volume was 2.72M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stock saw an increase of 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.85% and a quarterly increase of 36.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Carlyle Group Inc (CG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for CG’s stock, with a 30.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $65 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CG Trading at 5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.82. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw 50.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Ferguson Jeffrey W., who sold 202,606 shares at the price of $64.23 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Ferguson Jeffrey W. now owns 753,255 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $13,013,879 using the latest closing price.

Ferguson Jeffrey W., the General Counsel of Carlyle Group Inc, sold 97,394 shares at $62.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that Ferguson Jeffrey W. is holding 955,861 shares at $6,074,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 23.07%, with 5.31% for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.