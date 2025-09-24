CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) is 28.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTRE is 222.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On September 24, 2025, CTRE’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

CTRE stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) has increased by 2.12% when compared to last closing price of $34.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareTrust REIT Announces the Planned Retirement of Bill Wagner and Names Derek Bunker CFO Successor.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has experienced a 1.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.87% rise in the past month, and a 13.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for CTRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.41% for CTRE stock, with a simple moving average of 18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $31 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRE reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CTRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTRE, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

CTRE Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.26. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56% for the present operating margin

0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc stands at 0.72%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 8.36%, with 5.96% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $211.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.