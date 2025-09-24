Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06% compared to its previous closing price of $225.41. However, the company has seen a -0.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Capital One settles with influencers over claims its Shopping extension diverted affiliate commissions, without admitting wrongdoing.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COF is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for COF is 633.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COF on September 24, 2025 was 3.51M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stock saw an increase of -0.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.81% and a quarterly increase of 8.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Capital One Financial Corp (COF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for COF stock, with a simple moving average of 13.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $290 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $258. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to COF, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

COF Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.67. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp saw 45.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Cooper Matthew W, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $223.40 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Cooper Matthew W now owns 100,486 shares of Capital One Financial Corp, valued at $446,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.07%, with -0.01% for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capital One Financial Corp (COF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.