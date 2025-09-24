Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) has plunged by 0.00% when compared to previous closing price of $10.59, but the company has seen a -2.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-08-27 that VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(WKN:A40M0J, SYM:1R6)(“Alset AI” or the “Company”) an artificial intelligence (“AI”) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that, following the conclusion of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on August 26, 2025, Lisa Baird and Vijay Mony have been formally appointed to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”). In addition to the new appointments, the Board continues to include Jack Huang, Zelong (Roger) He, and Adam Ingrao, who were each re-appointed at the AGM.

Is It Worth Investing in Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) Right Now?

Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.34x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTLP is 67.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of CTLP was 2.01M shares.

CTLP’s Market Performance

CTLP stock saw a decrease of -2.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.57% for Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for CTLP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CTLP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CTLP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11.20 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to CTLP, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CTLP Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc saw 64.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Singal Gaurav, who sold 200,000 shares at the price of $10.63 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Singal Gaurav now owns 40,533 shares of Cantaloupe Inc, valued at $2,126,000 using the latest closing price.

Baird Lisa P., the Director of Cantaloupe Inc, purchased 6,000 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27 ’24, which means that Baird Lisa P. is holding 97,319 shares at $44,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 29.45%, with 16.71% for asset returns.

Based on Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.