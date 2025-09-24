Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA)’s stock price has plunge by 4.76%relation to previous closing price of $2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-27 that PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Webcasted fireside chat at 10:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in New York, NY.

Is It Worth Investing in Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CABA is at 3.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CABA is 79.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.37% of that float. The average trading volume for CABA on September 24, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

CABA’s Market Performance

The stock of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has seen a 21.61% increase in the past week, with a 49.38% rise in the past month, and a 36.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for CABA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.93% for CABA stock, with a simple moving average of 29.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CABA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CABA by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CABA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $6 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CABA reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for CABA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CABA, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

CABA Trading at 45.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares surge +52.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA rose by +21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc saw -48.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.5% for the present operating margin

-0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabaletta Bio Inc stands at -88.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.82%. Equity return is now at value -76.34%, with -65.30% for asset returns.

Based on Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -92.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$125.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.