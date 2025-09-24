BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s (BBIO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BBIO stock has gone up by 0.02%, with a monthly gain of 4.93% and a quarterly surge of 15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for BBIO’s stock, with a 34.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BBIO is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBIO is 162.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BBIO on September 24, 2025 was 2.78M shares.

BBIO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has plunged by -0.08% when compared to previous closing price of $51.54, but the company has seen a 0.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that one late breaking clinical trials oral presentation, one oral presentation, and three poster sessions will be shared at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2025, taking place in Minneapolis, MN from September 26 – 29, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $56 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBIO, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

BBIO Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.86. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 91.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from MCCORMICK FRANK, who sold 74,000 shares at the price of $53.16 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, MCCORMICK FRANK now owns 83,275 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $3,933,544 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Neil, the Chief Executive Officer of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sold 40,000 shares at $53.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Kumar Neil is holding 875,686 shares at $2,122,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.78% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stands at -3.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.72%.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$436.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.