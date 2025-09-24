Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has decreased by -0.68% when compared to last closing price of $4.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-12 that REIT investors are attracted to high-yielding opportunities. But many of the highest-yielding REITs are risky. I highlight two popular high-yielding REITs to avoid.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

BDN has 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BDN is 167.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDN on September 24, 2025 was 2.44M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a 0.43% increase in the past week, with a 8.44% rise in the past month, and a 8.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for BDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for BDN’s stock, with a -1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 30th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to BDN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BDN Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDN starting from DesRoches Reginald, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $4.55 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, DesRoches Reginald now owns 84,466 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust, valued at $68,250 using the latest closing price.

SWEENEY GERARD H, the President and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, purchased 61,576 shares at $4.07 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that SWEENEY GERARD H is holding 2,949,092 shares at $250,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at -0.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -29.94%, with -9.10% for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $103.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 37.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.