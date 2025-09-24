Blackstone Inc (BX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.39% in comparison to its previous close of $185.64, however, the company has experienced a 0.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone Credit & Insurance (“BXCI”) is leading a $7 billion investment in Sempra Infrastructure Partners’ Port Arthur LNG Phase 2. Funds managed by BXCI, together with an investor consortium, have acquired a 49.9% minority equity interest in the project. Sempra Infrastructure Partners has retained a 50.1% majority stake. “We are proud to partner with Sempra Infrastructure on this critical project which will help address rising global energy demands,” said Rick.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is 49.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BX is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BX is 729.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On September 24, 2025, BX’s average trading volume was 3.82M shares.

BX’s Market Performance

BX stock saw an increase of 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.45% and a quarterly increase of 28.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Blackstone Inc (BX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.14% for BX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $165 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to BX, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BX Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.56. In addition, Blackstone Inc saw 16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Private Multi-Asset, who purchased 2,538,071 shares at the price of $25.61 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Blackstone Private Multi-Asset now owns 7,506,209 shares of Blackstone Inc, valued at $65,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Finley John G, the Chief Legal Officer of Blackstone Inc, sold 21,500 shares at $171.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that Finley John G is holding 453,836 shares at $3,686,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.54% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 37.72%, with 6.66% for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Inc (BX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.