Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has gone up by 4.97% for the week, with a -9.29% drop in the past month and a -4.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.30% for BHVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.98% for BHVN stock, with a simple moving average of -41.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 3.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BHVN is 92.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BHVN on September 24, 2025 was 2.11M shares.

BHVN stock’s latest price update

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.65% compared to its previous closing price of $14.85. However, the company has seen a 4.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 12, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHVN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BHVN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BHVN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHVN reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for BHVN stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BHVN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

BHVN Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHVN rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Biohaven Ltd saw -64.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHVN starting from CHILDS JOHN W, who purchased 32,700 shares at the price of $30.47 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, CHILDS JOHN W now owns 2,320,571 shares of Biohaven Ltd, valued at $996,238 using the latest closing price.

CHILDS JOHN W, the Director of Biohaven Ltd, purchased 29,000 shares at $35.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30 ’24, which means that CHILDS JOHN W is holding 2,368,741 shares at $1,042,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-208.91% for the present operating margin

-0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Biohaven Ltd stands at -199.94%. The total capital return value is set at -1.88%. Equity return is now at value -295.94%, with -135.38% for asset returns.

Based on Biohaven Ltd (BHVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$841.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 422.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.