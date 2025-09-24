Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCRX is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BCRX is 202.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.56% of that float. On September 24, 2025, BCRX’s average trading volume was 3.07M shares.

BCRX stock’s latest price update

BCRX’s Market Performance

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) has experienced a 2.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.38% drop in the past month, and a -19.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for BCRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.47% for BCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BCRX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for BCRX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCRX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BCRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BCRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

BCRX Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from HEGGIE THERESA, who sold 70,000 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, HEGGIE THERESA now owns 65,352 shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $595,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%.

Based on Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.