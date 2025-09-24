BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) has increased by 0.53% when compared to last closing price of $53.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-09-24 that Panmure Liberum has kept its ‘hold’ rating on BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP, ASX:BHP), warning the miner’s decision to shut its Saraji metallurgical coal mine in Queensland could be a signal of a broader retreat from the industry altogether. The closure, due in November, reflects a mix of factors, including falling coal prices and the sharply higher royalties imposed by the Queensland government in 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) is above average at 15.09x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BHP is 2.54B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BHP on September 24, 2025 was 3.15M shares.

BHP’s Market Performance

The stock of BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has seen a 0.75% increase in the past week, with a -3.94% drop in the past month, and a 14.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for BHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.21% for BHP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.46% for the last 200 days.

BHP Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.23. In addition, BHP Group Limited ADR saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for BHP Group Limited ADR stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 19.51%, with 8.54% for asset returns.

Based on BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.