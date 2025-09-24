BCE Inc (BCE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is above average at 79.10x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for BCE is 930.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCE on September 24, 2025 was 3.16M shares.

BCE stock’s latest price update

The stock of BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has increased by 0.74% when compared to last closing price of $23.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Curtis Millen, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 8:00 am eastern.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE Inc (BCE) has experienced a -0.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.83% drop in the past month, and a 5.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for BCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for BCE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

BCE Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.11. In addition, BCE Inc saw -33.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 2.91%, with 0.75% for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BCE Inc (BCE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.