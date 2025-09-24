Ball Corp (BALL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35% compared to its previous closing price of $48.69. However, the company has seen a -2.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-08-28 that Ball Corp sells 41% of its Saudi JV stake to ORG, sharpening focus on core growth while retaining a strategic minority position.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) Right Now?

Ball Corp (NYSE: BALL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BALL is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BALL is 271.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on September 24, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

BALL’s Market Performance

BALL stock saw a decrease of -2.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.70% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Ball Corp (BALL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.90% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BALL reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for BALL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 16th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to BALL, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

BALL Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.49. In addition, Ball Corp saw -27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Fisher Daniel William, who sold 3,400 shares at the price of $51.55 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Fisher Daniel William now owns 10,036 shares of Ball Corp, valued at $175,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corp stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.59%, with 3.09% for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corp (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ball Corp (BALL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.