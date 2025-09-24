Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AYTU is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AYTU is 5.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On September 24, 2025, AYTU’s average trading volume was 167.71K shares.

AYTU stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) has plunged by -17.55% when compared to previous closing price of $2.51, but the company has seen a -10.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU ) Q4 2025 Earnings Call September 23, 2025 4:30 PM EDT Company Participants Joshua Disbrow – CEO & Director Ryan J. Selhorn – CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Robert Blum – Lytham Partners, LLC Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division Nazibur Rahman – Maxim Group LLC, Research Division Edward Woo – Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC, Research Division Presentation Operator Greetings.

AYTU’s Market Performance

Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) has seen a -10.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.82% decline in the past month and a -3.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for AYTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.18% for AYTU stock, with a simple moving average of 17.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYTU reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AYTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AYTU, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

AYTU Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Aytu BioPharma Inc saw -15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYTU starting from Disbrow Jarrett, who purchased 16,666 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Disbrow Jarrett now owns 29,462 shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc, valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

Disbrow Joshua R., the Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma Inc, purchased 66,666 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Disbrow Joshua R. is holding 153,257 shares at $99,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioPharma Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -60.76%, with -11.66% for asset returns.

Based on Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aytu BioPharma Inc (AYTU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.