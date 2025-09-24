AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCEL is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RCEL is 24.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCEL on September 24, 2025 was 678.16K shares.

RCEL stock’s latest price update

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL)’s stock price has dropped by -7.94% in relation to previous closing price of $5.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AVITA Medical, Inc. (“Avita” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCEL).

RCEL’s Market Performance

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has experienced a -12.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.68% rise in the past month, and a 10.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for RCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.59% for RCEL’s stock, with a -30.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $3 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCEL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for RCEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 24th, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCEL, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

RCEL Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +17.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL fell by -12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc saw -49.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from McNamara Robert, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, McNamara Robert now owns 86,771 shares of AVITA Medical Inc, valued at $45,000 using the latest closing price.

O’Toole David D, the CFO of AVITA Medical Inc, purchased 2,000 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26 ’25, which means that O’Toole David D is holding 31,657 shares at $9,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for AVITA Medical Inc stands at -0.69%. The total capital return value is set at 10.46%. Equity return is now at value -935.73%, with -70.67% for asset returns.

Based on AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$55.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.