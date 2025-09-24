ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.19% in comparison to its previous close of $4.36, however, the company has experienced a 4.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-25 that ATRenew’s accelerating growth, improving margins, and strong Q2 results highlight its momentum in China’s pre-owned electronics market. Despite low margins, operational discipline, economies of scale, and a net cash position support consistent profitability and financial resilience. Valuation remains attractive at just 0.3x forward sales and 11x earnings, with a $50M buyback program adding further upside potential.

Is It Worth Investing in ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) Right Now?

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.28x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of RERE was 2.91M shares.

RERE’s Market Performance

RERE’s stock has seen a 4.58% increase for the week, with a -0.77% drop in the past month and a 39.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for ATRenew Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.17% for RERE’s stock, with a 41.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RERE reach a price target of $20.80. The rating they have provided for RERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

RERE Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, ATRenew Inc ADR saw 102.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for ATRenew Inc ADR stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.65%, with 4.07% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $362.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.