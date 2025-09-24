Assessing the Risk and Potential of Planet Fitness Inc’s (PLNT) Stock

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has seen a 6.47% increase in the past week, with a 0.14% gain in the past month, and a -0.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PLNT is 83.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.38% of that float. The average trading volume for PLNT on September 24, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

PLNT stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has increased by 5.66% compared to its previous closing price of $99.39. However, the company has seen a 6.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, several leading Planet Fitness franchise groups, including National Fitness Partners (NFP), Taymax, and TG3E, announced their month-long campaign to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital raised more than $62,700 to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures and saving children. This is the second year that Planet Fitness franchise groups have fundraised to support St. Jude. During the June campaign, these franchise groups encouraged their members to donate to St. Jude at their 400+ Planet Fitness locations through donations at the register or by using a QR code. In addition, club members were encouraged to participate in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each of their locations, which resulted in over 200,000 miles, raising nearly $20,000.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $120 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PLNT, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.42. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw 24.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Keating Colleen, who sold 23,670 shares at the price of $102.40 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Keating Colleen now owns 105,339 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $2,423,784 using the latest closing price.

DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W, the Director of Planet Fitness Inc, sold 3,000 shares at $92.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W is holding 17,152 shares at $276,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%.

Based on Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -16.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $507.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.