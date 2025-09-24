Archrock Inc (AROC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) has increased by 1.53% when compared to last closing price of $25.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

Is It Worth Investing in Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) Right Now?

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AROC is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AROC is 171.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume for AROC on September 24, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

AROC’s Market Performance

AROC’s stock has seen a 8.94% increase for the week, with a 8.13% rise in the past month and a 5.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for Archrock Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.33% for AROC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AROC reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for AROC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AROC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AROC Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC rose by +8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.66. In addition, Archrock Inc saw 24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Rebrook Jason C, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Rebrook Jason C now owns 79,511 shares of Archrock Inc, valued at $119,695 using the latest closing price.

Rebrook Jason C, the Director of Archrock Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that Rebrook Jason C is holding 74,511 shares at $241,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Archrock Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 19.85%, with 6.40% for asset returns.

Based on Archrock Inc (AROC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $549.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archrock Inc (AROC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.