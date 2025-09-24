Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AQMS is 1.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of AQMS was 251.81K shares.

AQMS stock’s latest price update

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS)’s stock price has plunge by 17.41%relation to previous closing price of $4.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-13 that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Eric West – Chief Financial Officer Stephen Cotton – CEO, President & Director Conference Call Participants Michael Frederick Legg – The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division Robert Meyers – Unidentified Company Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Aqua Metals Second Quarter Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded.

AQMS’s Market Performance

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) has seen a 20.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.09% gain in the past month and a -13.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for AQMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.89% for AQMS’s stock, with a -63.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQMS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for AQMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Euro Pacific Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AQMS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

AQMS Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +22.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc saw -87.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

The total capital return value is set at -4.92%. Equity return is now at value -182.91%, with -129.31% for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$22.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.