Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has increased by 0.65% when compared to last closing price of $143.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that APO accelerates growth with acquisitions, bank partnerships, and a $1.5T AUM target, aiming to boost earnings and shareholder returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is above average at 27.34x. The 36-month beta value for APO is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for APO is 405.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. The average trading volume of APO on September 24, 2025 was 3.15M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stock saw an increase of 3.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.97% and a quarterly increase of 3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for APO’s stock, with a -0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $173 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $188. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to APO, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

APO Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.44. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from BLACK LEON D, who sold 915,000 shares at the price of $134.03 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, BLACK LEON D now owns 4,526,000 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $122,637,450 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc, sold 15,500 shares at $145.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 332,399 shares at $2,249,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 18.82%, with 0.85% for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.