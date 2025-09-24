Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vivakor Inc (VIVK)

The 36-month beta value for VIVK is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VIVK is 17.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of VIVK on September 24, 2025 was 227.84K shares.

VIVK stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK) has decreased by -8.11% when compared to last closing price of $0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that Dallas, TX, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) granting the Company an additional 180-calendar-day compliance period, or until March 16, 2026, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

VIVK’s Market Performance

Vivakor Inc (VIVK) has experienced a -14.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.48% drop in the past month, and a -43.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.34% for VIVK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.58% for VIVK’s stock, with a -45.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIVK Trading at -39.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.20%, as shares sank -39.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVK fell by -14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6417. In addition, Vivakor Inc saw -69.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivakor Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -63.23%, with -23.29% for asset returns.

Based on Vivakor Inc (VIVK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Vivakor Inc (VIVK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.