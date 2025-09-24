Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of uniQure N.V (QURE)

The 36-month beta value for QURE is also noteworthy at 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for QURE is 49.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.48% of that float. The average trading volume of QURE on September 24, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

QURE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) has jumped by 185.14% compared to previous close of $13.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 175.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-24 that uniQure N.V. QURE on Wednesday released topline data from the pivotal Phase 1/2 study of AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE’s stock has risen by 175.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 150.48% and a quarterly rise of 171.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for uniQure N.V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 127.28% for QURE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 171.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $30 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QURE reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for QURE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to QURE, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

QURE Trading at 148.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 103.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +145.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +174.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +517.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.13. In addition, uniQure N.V saw 626.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Abi-Saab Walid, who sold 1,466 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Jun 27 ’25. After this action, Abi-Saab Walid now owns 150,437 shares of uniQure N.V, valued at $20,407 using the latest closing price.

Springhorn Jeremy P., the Director of uniQure N.V, sold 2,112 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Springhorn Jeremy P. is holding 37,694 shares at $30,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.81% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V stands at -13.88%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -427.47%, with -30.25% for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at -16.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$160.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 136.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.98.

Conclusion

In summary, uniQure N.V (QURE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.