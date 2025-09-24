Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

The 36-month beta value for PMVP is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PMVP is 45.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of PMVP on September 24, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

PMVP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) has jumped by 6.52% compared to previous close of $1.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-10 that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP on Wednesday released interim data from the Phase 2 pivotal portion of the PYNNACLE clinical trial evaluating rezatapopt in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a TP53 Y220C mutation.

PMVP’s Market Performance

PMVP’s stock has risen by 17.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.52% and a quarterly rise of 34.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.89% for PMVP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMVP stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PMVP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PMVP in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on November 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PMVP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for PMVP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2024.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to PMVP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

PMVP Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMVP rose by +17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3622. In addition, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMVP starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sold 500,000 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,975,291 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMVP

The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value -45.57%, with -41.43% for asset returns.

Based on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -68.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$73.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.52.

Conclusion

In summary, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.