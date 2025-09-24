Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)

The 36-month beta value for MNMD is also noteworthy at 3.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MNMD is 72.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.05% of that float. The average trading volume of MNMD on September 24, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

MNMD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) has jumped by 4.30% compared to previous close of $9.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced the issuance of inducement grants to three newly hired non-executive employees consisting of options to purchase an aggregate of 182,800 common shares of the Company (the “Options”) with effective grant dates of September 15, 2025 and September 22, 2025, depending.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD’s stock has risen by 2.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.36% and a quarterly rise of 39.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.24% for Mind Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for MNMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNMD, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

MNMD Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Mind Medicine Inc saw 57.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Sullivan Mark, who sold 11,491 shares at the price of $6.80 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Sullivan Mark now owns 305,130 shares of Mind Medicine Inc, valued at $78,139 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Daniel, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine Inc, sold 7,848 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25 ’25, which means that Karlin Daniel is holding 438,329 shares at $53,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -0.57%. Equity return is now at value -59.11%, with -42.95% for asset returns.

Based on Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$103.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.