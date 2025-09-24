Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genprex Inc (GNPX)

The 36-month beta value for GNPX is also noteworthy at -0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GNPX is 41.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.61% of that float. The average trading volume of GNPX on September 24, 2025 was 8.63M shares.

GNPX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) has increased by 0.27% when compared to last closing price of $0.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that Presentation to Highlight the Company’s Gene Therapies for Cancer and Diabetes AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the Company’s participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences being held in September 2025.

GNPX’s Market Performance

Genprex Inc (GNPX) has experienced a -5.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.82% rise in the past month, and a -2.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.01% for GNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for GNPX’s stock, with a -44.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2019.

GNPX Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares surge +25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2177. In addition, Genprex Inc saw -42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1745.69% for the present operating margin

-0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genprex Inc stands at -1743.24%. The total capital return value is set at -12.44%. Equity return is now at value -602.64%, with -331.39% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$21.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 605.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Genprex Inc (GNPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.