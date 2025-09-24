Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GE Vernova Inc (GEV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) is above average at 151.57x. The 36-month beta value for GEV is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GEV is 272.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of GEV on September 24, 2025 was 2.93M shares.

GEV stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) has dropped by -1.70% compared to previous close of $644.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that GE Vernova (GEV) closed the most recent trading day at $624.17, moving +2.16% from the previous trading session.

GEV’s Market Performance

GEV’s stock has risen by 2.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.34% and a quarterly rise of 23.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for GE Vernova Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for GEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEV stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for GEV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GEV in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $740 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEV reach a price target of $670. The rating they have provided for GEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to GEV, setting the target price at $685 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

GEV Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEV rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $615.80. In addition, GE Vernova Inc saw 159.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEV starting from Parks Kenneth Scott, who sold 3,300 shares at the price of $620.00 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Parks Kenneth Scott now owns 7,590 shares of GE Vernova Inc, valued at $2,046,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for GE Vernova Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 12.88%, with 2.29% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -4.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, GE Vernova Inc (GEV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.