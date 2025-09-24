Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) is above average at 7.27x. The 36-month beta value for CHTR is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CHTR is 94.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.98% of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on September 24, 2025 was 1.95M shares.

CHTR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) has jumped by 0.34% compared to previous close of $266.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHTR).

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR’s stock has risen by 2.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.80% and a quarterly drop of -33.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Charter Communications Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for CHTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $223 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 21st, 2025.

CHTR Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $263.85. In addition, Charter Communications Inc saw -19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Nair Balan, who purchased 360 shares at the price of $274.21 back on Jul 31 ’25. After this action, Nair Balan now owns 9,622 shares of Charter Communications Inc, valued at $98,716 using the latest closing price.

Winfrey Christopher L, the President and CEO of Charter Communications Inc, purchased 3,670 shares at $273.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31 ’25, which means that Winfrey Christopher L is holding 70,243 shares at $1,002,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 36.19%, with 3.51% for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.