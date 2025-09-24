An In-Depth Look at TROOPS Inc’s (TROO) Stock Performance

The stock of TROOPS Inc (TROO) has seen a -4.67% decrease in the past week, with a 5.60% gain in the past month, and a 65.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for TROO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.44% for TROO’s stock, with a 15.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ: TROO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TROO is 2.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TROO is 40.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On September 24, 2025, TROO’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

TROO stock’s latest price update

TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ: TROO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41%relation to previous closing price of $1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) (“TROOPS” or the “Company”) today announced the Company signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to acquire a portfolio of UK property assets valued at approximately £40 million on August 13, 2025. This strategic acquisition accelerates TROOPS’ global growth strategy, diversifying its asset mix with income-generating international real estate across markets from Asia to Europe.

TROO Trading at 26.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROO fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1620. In addition, TROOPS Inc saw -57.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TROO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for TROOPS Inc stands at -0.52%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TROOPS Inc (TROO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.