An In-Depth Look at Constellation Brands Inc’s (STZ) Stock Performance

The stock of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has seen a -2.15% decrease in the past week, with a -21.38% drop in the past month, and a -19.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for STZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.61% for STZ’s stock, with a -26.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STZ is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STZ is 155.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. On September 24, 2025, STZ’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

STZ stock’s latest price update

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)’s stock price has plunge by -1.27%relation to previous closing price of $133.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. cnbc.com reported 2025-09-22 that Michelob Ultra is now the top-selling beer in the U.S., beating out Modelo Especial. Two years ago, Modelo unseated Bud Light after the Anheuser-Busch beer held the top spot for more than two decades.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STZ, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

STZ Trading at -17.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.19. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc saw -46.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Bourdeau James O., who sold 821 shares at the price of $169.00 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Bourdeau James O. now owns 9,438 shares of Constellation Brands Inc, valued at $138,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value -5.05%, with -1.83% for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $782.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 25.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.