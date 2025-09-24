Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) has increased by 1.28% when compared to last closing price of $3.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Americas Gold and Silver completes Phase 1 upgrades at Galena No. 3 Shaft, boosting hoisting capacity and advancing its growth strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) Right Now?

USAS has 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for USAS is 201.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USAS on September 24, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

USAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) has seen a 11.23% increase in the past week, with a 24.31% rise in the past month, and a 65.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for USAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.48% for USAS’s stock, with a 83.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to USAS, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

USAS Trading at 22.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +30.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS rose by +11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corp saw 352.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39% for the present operating margin

-0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corp stands at -0.6%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -212.00%, with -48.80% for asset returns.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.