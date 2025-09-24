American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) is above average at 15.84x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for AEP is 533.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEP on September 24, 2025 was 3.18M shares.

AEP stock’s latest price update

American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP)’s stock price has increased by 1.02% compared to its previous closing price of $107.05. However, the company has seen a 1.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-20 that Warren Buffett remains one of the world’s most prominent investors, renowned for his long-term buy-and-hold strategies and extensive portfolio of public and private holdings.

AEP’s Market Performance

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) has seen a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.16% decline in the past month and a 4.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for AEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $115 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AEP, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.99. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from FOWKE BENJAMIN G S III, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $108.65 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, FOWKE BENJAMIN G S III now owns 40,898 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc, valued at $543,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 13.03%, with 3.52% for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.