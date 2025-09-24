Aeries Technology Inc (AERT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aeries Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AERT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.13% compared to its previous closing price of $0.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 54.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Expanded, multi-function engagement validates the September 4 expansion plan and strengthens recurring growth Expanded, multi-function engagement validates the September 4 expansion plan and strengthens recurring growth

Is It Worth Investing in Aeries Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AERT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AERT is at -0.30.

The public float for AERT is 8.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for AERT on September 24, 2025 was 5.28M shares.

AERT’s Market Performance

AERT stock saw an increase of 54.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.82% and a quarterly increase of -17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.46% for Aeries Technology Inc (AERT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.95% for AERT’s stock, with a 15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AERT Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.39%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERT rose by +55.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6857. In addition, Aeries Technology Inc saw -62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AERT starting from Webb Daniel S., who sold 14,595 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Webb Daniel S. now owns 1,062,966 shares of Aeries Technology Inc, valued at $8,760 using the latest closing price.

Webb Daniel S., the CFO and CIO of Aeries Technology Inc, sold 35,405 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Webb Daniel S. is holding 1,048,371 shares at $22,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AERT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeries Technology Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -1.42%.

Based on Aeries Technology Inc (AERT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aeries Technology Inc (AERT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.