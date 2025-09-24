Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AEHR stock has gone up by 16.70%, with a monthly gain of 34.44% and a quarterly surge of 183.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.95% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.27% for AEHR’s stock, with a 138.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEHR is 28.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.00% of that float. On September 24, 2025, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.85M shares.

AEHR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has dropped by -1.69% compared to previous close of $33.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be participating in the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025 being held Tuesday, October 7that The Arrogant Butcher restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. “I once again look forward to engaging with investors and shareholders to discuss Aehr’s innovative wafer-level test and packaged part burn-in solutions that are enabling the next generation of semiconductor devices across diverse markets,” said Mr.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEHR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AEHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AEHR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on July 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEHR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AEHR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 26th, 2024.

AEHR Trading at 47.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +28.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +136.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.72. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 168.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

OLIPHANT LAURA, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sold 5,000 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that OLIPHANT LAURA is holding 7,665 shares at $107,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -3.34%, with -2.83% for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.