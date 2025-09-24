Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD): A Technical Analysis

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81x compared to its average ratio. ACAD has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ACAD is 167.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACAD on September 24, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

ACAD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has decreased by -10.85% when compared to last closing price of $23.6.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-24 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD released topline results on Wednesday from its Phase 3 COMPASS PWS trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of intranasal carbetocin (ACP-101) in patients with hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).

ACAD’s Market Performance

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has seen a -13.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.90% decline in the past month and a -6.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.81% for ACAD’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $35 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

ACAD Trading at -13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.70. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 27.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Schneyer Mark C., who sold 3,498 shares at the price of $23.65 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Schneyer Mark C. now owns 43,447 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $82,728 using the latest closing price.

GAROFALO ELIZABETH A., the Director of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 1,600 shares at $25.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that GAROFALO ELIZABETH A. is holding 25,382 shares at $41,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 33.18%, with 20.77% for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $100.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.