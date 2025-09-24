Above Food Ingredients Inc’s (ABVE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) has gone up by 2.65% for the week, with a -24.02% drop in the past month and a 24.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.12% for ABVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.01% for ABVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Above Food Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ABVE) Right Now?

ABVE has 36-month beta value of -0.27.

The public float for ABVE is 45.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABVE on September 24, 2025 was 17.63M shares.

ABVE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Above Food Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ABVE) has jumped by 4.03% compared to previous close of $1.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-08-01 that Regina, Saskatchewan–(Newsfile Corp. – August 1, 2025) – Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) (“Above Food” or the “Company”) today issued an update regarding its proposed merger with Palm Global Technologies Limited (“Palm Global”), including a shareholder letter from Palm Global Chairman, Peter Knez. The letter confirms that nearly 90% of Palm Global shareholders have already committed their support for the transaction.

ABVE Trading at -15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVE rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6850. In addition, Above Food Ingredients Inc saw 169.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Above Food Ingredients Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 4.23%.

Based on Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.