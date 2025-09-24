AAR Corp (AIR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) has surged by 4.15% when compared to previous closing price of $78.35, but the company has seen a 9.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that AAR Corporation delivered a strong Q1 2026 earnings beat, with 13% sales growth and significant margin expansion across segments. AIR benefits from robust MRO and parts demand, with capacity expansion planned for 2026, though higher feedstock costs and OEM supply pose risks. I am upgrading AIR to a strong buy with a $102.04 price target, reflecting 30% upside, based on EBITDA growth and peer group discount.

Is It Worth Investing in AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) is above average at 244.09x. The 36-month beta value for AIR is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AIR is 35.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of AIR on September 24, 2025 was 408.66K shares.

AIR’s Market Performance

The stock of AAR Corp (AIR) has seen a 9.15% increase in the past week, with a 8.67% rise in the past month, and a 21.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for AIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.58% for AIR’s stock, with a 22.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AIR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AIR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $83 based on the research report published on January 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIR, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

AIR Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIR rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.73. In addition, AAR Corp saw 17.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIR starting from Holmes John McClain III, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $71.70 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Holmes John McClain III now owns 298,603 shares of AAR Corp, valued at $716,994 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for AAR Corp stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 1.02%, with 0.43% for asset returns.

Based on AAR Corp (AIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $112.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, AAR Corp (AIR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.